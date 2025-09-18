Noida International Airport to be inaugurated on Oct 30; flights to 10 cities expected in Phase I | Top FAQs answered

The Noida International Airport will be officially inaugurated on October 30, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.

“We are trying to push up the inauguration so that we can see it happen very soon. Right now, the date that we have decided is October 30, when we will have the inauguration and within 45 days, we can see the operations also start,” the minister said during an event at the Hindon airport in neighbouring Ghaziabad, as reported by PTI.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “Had an encouraging meeting with the delegation from Noida International Airport, Jewar. Pleased to share that this iconic airport project, set to be Asia’s largest, is now nearing completion.I believe the Jewar project, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will further energize India’s aviation ecosystem. With a vast catchment area in the Delhi-NCR region, the future prospects are very exciting!”

Where is Jewar International Airport located? The greenfield airport is located in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, some 75 km from Delhi. The airport aims to become a major aviation and logistics hub for the Delhi-NCR region.

This will be the second international airport in the national capital region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is being developed as part of an aerotropolis, with supporting infrastructure like logistics hubs, hospitality, and retail.

When the flight operations will resume? Flight operations from the upcoming airport are expected to commence around 45 days after the inauguration, following necessary clearances, safety checks, and final preparations.

Strategic focus on cargo: Union Civil Aviation Minister The minister also noted that it will have more significance as a strategic airport with a focus on cargo operations than passenger flights. The airport is being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in a PPP model.

What is the PPP model? The PPP model, or Public-Private Partnership model, is a collaborative arrangement between a government entity and a private company to fund, build, and operate projects such as infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Noida International Airport is being developed under a PPP model, where the Uttar Pradesh government partnered with Zurich Airport International AG for construction and operation.

What to expect in Phase 1? In its initial phase, Noida International Airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. The airport will operate with a single runway, though future expansion plans include up to five runways, potentially making it one of the largest airports in Asia.

Union minister Naidu said, “...the airlines are very much excited to operate from the Jewar airport, also they feel that there is huge potential in that area. So I can see that at least 10 cities will be connected in the first phase from Jewar airport, as seen in discussions that are happening with the airlines”.