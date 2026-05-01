Noida International Airport to begin commercial flights from 15 June; IndiGo to operate first flight

Scheduled commercial flights from Noida International Airport (NIA) are set to begin on 15 June.

IndiGo will operate the inaugural flight, marking the start of passenger services. Akasa Air and Air India Express are expected to follow soon after.

Positioned as a key aviation hub, NIA is expected to serve travellers, airlines, and logistics providers across the National Capital Region (NCR) and northern India.

“Developed to meet the growing demand for air travel, Noida International Airport combines modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations, and strong multimodal connectivity,” the airport said in a statement. It added that the aim is to offer a seamless passenger experience while ensuring cost-efficient operations for airlines.

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The launch comes after the airport’s inauguration by Narendra Modi and the recent approval of its Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, confirming that its security systems meet national standards.

Officials say the start of operations will boost regional connectivity and create new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment.

Recently, Noida International Airport announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer Nitu Samra as the interim Chief Executive Officer after authorities denied permission for foreign national Christoph Schnellmann to be at the helm.

"This change follows directions issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) that the Chief Executive Officer of an airport in India is required to be an Indian national," NIA had said in a statement.

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The regulatory issue related to the requirement of having an Indian national as CEO has delayed the start of commercial operations of the airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

Built as a greenfield project, the airport currently has one runway and a single terminal with an annual capacity of 12 million passengers.

Allahabad HC upholds land acquisition for Noida Airport expansion Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has validated the land acquisition process for the expansion of Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar, dismissing several petitions from affected landowners. The court ruled that the acquisition complied strictly with the 2013 land acquisition law and found no evidence of material irregularities in the proceedings.

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A division bench emphasised that authorities must fully execute all rehabilitation and resettlement measures before taking possession of any residential areas.

The division bench comprising Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Kunal Ravi Singh, while deciding a batch of writ petitions, said: "In view of the foregoing discussion and for the reasons stated herein above, this Court finds no merit in the challenge raised by the petitioners to the impugned notifications dated 11 April 2025 and 24 October 2025."

The court further said: "This Court declines to interfere in the acquisition proceedings which have been conducted in conformity with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and the Rules, 2016 framed thereunder."

While disposing of petitions filed by a group of farmers, including Vijay Pal Singh, the court's 28 April judgment confirmed that the statutory framework was meticulously followed at every stage—from the initial issuance of notifications to the final award of compensation.

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Significantly, the bench noted that the petitioners did not fundamentally challenge the acquisition of agricultural land. Instead, their grievances were primarily focused on the practicalities of displacement and the adequacy of rehabilitation. By upholding the legality of the process while mandating strict compliance with resettlement protocols, the court has effectively cleared a major legal pathway for the airport’s continued infrastructure development.

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