Noida International Airport unveils new IATA code 'DXN'

New Delhi: The Noida International Airport of Jewar today unveiled its International Air Transport Association (IATA) code as DXN. The airport is expected to launch flights by the end of 2024.

The code will become active once the airport starts operations.

The IATA codes are unique to each individual airport and serve as essential identifiers for airports globally to prevent any ambiguity between countries and cities. These codes are featured not only on passengers' travel documents but are a crucial element in various other communications on a daily basis across flight schedules, ticketing, and baggage handling from one airport to another.

The Noida International Airport is coming up across 1,334 hectares at Jewar in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. It is about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, 52 km from Noida, and 130 km from Agra.

Switzerland’s Zurich airport is building the airport and aims to combine Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency to develop a modern, user-friendly and digital airport.

"As one of the world's largest urban agglomerations, India's National Capital Region deserves a second airport. Noida International Airport will make this long-standing dream a reality," Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport said.

The engineering, procurement and construction for the airport was awarded to Tata Projects. The passenger terminal is currently undergoing work on the structural steel required to support its roof. The ATC tower is now standing at a height of over 30 metres. Additionally, subgrade work is in progress along the entire length of the runway with around 7000 workers fully mobilised at the site.

In the next few months, more than 20 buildings will come up at the site, including the passenger terminal, air traffic control tower, office blocks, sewage and water treatment plants, and electric substations, the airport said.

"NIA has further floated tenders for various other aeronautical and non-aeronautical concessions for the airport. Tenders for food and beverage concessions and lounges are in place while advertising and ground handling concessions will be shared in the coming days. Groundbreaking for work on the cargo terminal is also scheduled this week," the airport said.

Zurich Airport currently manages 10 airports worldwide, including Zurich in Switzerland, Noida International Airport in India, and eight in Latin America. The company has taken a close interest in Indian aviation in the past as well. It held a 17% stake in Bengaluru airport in 1999 under a Siemens-led consortium. Gradually, it reduced its stake in the airport and exited by selling the remaining 5% in Bengaluru International Airport Ltd to Prem Watsa’s Fairfax in 2016.

