Noida Lamborghini accident: Who is car owner Mridul Tiwari? YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers

The Lamborghini that collided with two laborers near Noida Sector 94, causing serious injuries, is reportedly owned by popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, according to media reports. The incident took place late Sunday, and a video emerged showing the driver of the luxury car asking if anyone had died when confronted by bystanders at the scene.

Officials stated that the local police arrived promptly and arrested the driver, identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station, told PTI, “In the car accident, two labourers were injured, and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs.”

Authorities have seized the Lamborghini involved in the accident and are pursuing further legal action, according to reports.

Who is Mridul Tiwari? According to a report by Republic, the car registered in Mridul Tiwari's name, was being driven by Deepak during a test drive whn the incident occurred. The investigation revealed that the Lamborghini involved in the accident did not belong to Deepak but to popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Deepak was test-driving the luxury car when the incident occurred.

Recently, Mridul Tiwari was featured in YouTube's Top 10 Indian YouTube Creators list. His popularity goes beyond YouTube, with over 3.5 million followers on Facebook and more than 536,000 followers on Instagram.

Mridul Tiwari, a 21-year-old YouTuber from Greater Noida, has risen to internet stardom with over 10 million subscribers on his channel. Known for his light-hearted comedic videos in Hindi and regional languages, he has garnered more than 20 million views on his content.

Starting his YouTube journey in October 2018, Mridul quickly gained popularity, surpassing 100,000 subscribers within a year. By March 2020, he had crossed the 1 million subscriber mark, earning YouTube’s coveted silver and golden play buttons.

In the car accident, two labourers were injured, and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs.

Moreover, police confirmed that there were no signs of alcohol consumption by Deepak at the time of the accident, according to the medical report.