Noida Lamborghini crash case: Why was driver’s name not added in FIR? Police clarify…

Noida Lamborghini Crash Case: The Noida Police has included the name of the man who was driving the Lamborghini in Noida that ran over two people in the first information report (FIR). Earlier, the FIR registered in connection with the Lamborghini crash in Noida did not mention the driver's name.

The Lamborghini Huracan involved in the Noida Sector 94 accident belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, but it was driven by Deepak Kumar, an Ajmir-based car dealer. The Noida Police has now included the name of Deepak in the FIR.

Advertisement

The police claimed that the complainant was not aware of the driver's identity and address. Deepak was arrested right after the crash. However, the FIR mentioned the driver's identity and address as ‘unknown’.

The police from Sector 126 station took Deepak into custody and registered an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The vehicle was also seized.

Noida Lamborghini crash case According to reports, the Lamborghini belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who had listed the Lamborghini Huracan for sale. According to a Times of India report, Mridul Tiwari is a resident of Supernova in Sector 94.

The car was being test-driven by Deepak.

Advertisement

Police said Deepak had come to Noida to evaluate the performance of the Lamborghini registered in Mridul’s name.

Read More

At 5 pm, when Deepak was returning in the Lamborghini after a day of test driving, the Lamborghini Huracan reportedly veered off the road and ploughed into workers sitting on a pavement near an under-construction building.

Two labourers were injured.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. It showed Deepak engaging in an altercation with bystanders. One of the bystanders asked Deepak if he was practising stunts.

In the 51-second video, Deepak responded—"Is anyone dead?"

His response has since sparked outrage, with many questioning the casual attitude toward reckless driving.

Why was there a delay in including the name of driver? According to an NDTV report, the Noida Police clarified that the complainant was initially unaware of the driver's identity and address when the FIR was filed following the Lamborghini crash. This led to questions about why Deepak, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident, was not named in the FIR despite being taken into custody. Advertisement