Noida Lamborghini crash: Victim claims 300 kmph speed, driver blames ‘fault in car’ | What initial probe says

Noida Lamborghini crash: The Lamborghini that collided with two labourers near Noida Sector 94 was allegedly speeding at 300 km/hour, claimed one of the victims. However, the man behind the wheel, a car dealer, argued that there was a ‘fault’ in the luxury car.

The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were injured in the incident where the Lamborghini hit them on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction building in Noida’s sector 94 on Sunday.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said.

Here's what the victims say: One of the injured labourers told Republic TV that the luxury car was apparently speeding at 300 kmph.

“The car was being driven at a speed of 300 kmph. We were thrown away into a drain,” he said from the hospital bed.

“A car was coming at a speed of 300 kmph. All three of us fell inside the drain after getting hit by the car. He was driving at 300 kmph," the labourer reiterated.

Speaking to news agency ANI, another victim said, “We two were sitting there. He (the driver) was driving like a crazy person. By the time we could move, it ran over my legs. I got injuries on my face also. We were not able to run.”

Here's what the initial probe says: Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla told Hindustan Times that Deepak, a car dealer, had visited Noida to test drive a Pondicherry-registered Lamborghini owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari.

“The owner, Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida and a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers, was selling the car, and Deepak had come to check its condition,” Shukla said.

Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told PTI that during questioning, Deepak told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle.

He added that Deepak has been arrested, and the car has been seized.

According to a News18 report, Deepak was arrested by the Noida police from the site of the accident; however, his name is not mentioned in the FIR.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint by an eyewitness, who is also the relative of one of the injured labourers.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car.