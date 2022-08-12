Noida land rate: All you need to know about latest revisions3 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Noida: In the meeting, various decisions regarding policy related matters and people were taken yesterday.
Noida: In the meeting, various decisions regarding policy related matters and people were taken yesterday.
Listen to this article
In Noida, buying residential, industrial and institutional have become more expensive as the authority has decided to increase the property rates by over 20% for several categories. The Noida Authority has taken this decision in the 205th board meeting, held by Chairman Arvind Kumar on Thursday.