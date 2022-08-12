The Noida Authority has decided to increase the land rates by 20% to 30% across several categories. The decision has been taken in the 205th board meeting, chaired by authority Chairman Arvind Kumar on Thursday.

The authority has divided the entire city into six categories on the basis of residential properties like, Category A+ which includes only A and B blocks of Sector-14A, 15A, 44. This time, the rates for the A+ category have remained unchanged at ₹1,75,000 per sq m, according to an official statement issued by the authory.

The authority has hiked the prices of category A to D category by 20% and E category to ₹41,250 per sq m from earlier ₹36,200. It has said that the group housing rates has been increased by 20% and industrial properties rates by 30% in phase 2, according to the board meeting.

A 30% hike was also made for phase 2 IT-ITES property and 20% for phase 1 and 3 properties, that are not linked to residential areas. In September 2019, the property rates were increased only for Category E residential areas.

Apart from this, many decisions on policy related matters and people were taken in the 205th board meeting, which includes land allotment rates, finalization of scheme brochure for Industrial, Institutional (IT/ITES), group housing and residential properties to attract investment in the region.

Board Meeting Chaired by Sh. Arvind Kumar, NOIDA Chairman was held today.

In the meeting, it has been decided to provide time extension of six months to allotters in the wake of Covid-19 global pandemic. The board said that extension charges for residential and group housing properties have been rationalized and capped at 10%.

The Noida authority also stated that allocation of shops in Biodiversity, Medicinal Park (sector-91), Express View Park (sector-93), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (sector-150) have also been cleared in the board meeting yesterday.

“Allocation of office space and shops in city bus terminal, sector-82. Scheme related to e-auctioning of CNG, Petrol and e-Charging pumps in various sectors across Noida shall also be published shortly," it added.

With an aim innovation to solve the problems of disposal of city waste and keep it pollution-free, a proposal to develop a ‘waste to wonder’ park based on the theme of ‘Nature Trail of Artificial Zoo’ in sector-94 94 has also been cleared.

In addition to this, the authority has also decided to re-invite the applications under the previous Housing OTS scheme and the policy related to development of data centers in previously allocated industrial properties has been approved.