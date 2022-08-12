Noida land rates to go up, Authority hikes prices first time in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 11:20 AM IST
The Noida Authority has decided to increase the land rates by 20% to 30% across several categories.
The Noida Authority has decided to increase the land rates by 20% to 30% across several categories.
Listen to this article
The Noida Authority has decided to increase the land rates by 20% to 30% across several categories. The decision has been taken in the 205th board meeting, chaired by authority Chairman Arvind Kumar on Thursday.