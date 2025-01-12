A law student from Ghaziabad died after he fell from the seventh floor of a building in Noida, reported NDTV on Saturday. The LLB student was reportedly partying at his friend's place when the accident took place.

The police have initiated the investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. According to the news report, deceased identified as Tapas, had gone to Supreme Towers in Sector 99, Noida, to attend a party at a friend's seventh-floor flat. Later in the night, Noida police received an information that he had fallen from the building.