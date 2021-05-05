2 min read.Updated: 05 May 2021, 06:31 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
Noida: Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can apply online for e-pass for “essential" outdoor movement during the lockdown which has been imposed due to COVID-19, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday.
District Magistrate Suhas L Y said the lockdown, which has been extended till Thursday morning, has been enforced to break the chain of infection and the e-pass is basically being issued for essential services and activities.
Identification documents with picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for online application of the e-pass, according to officials.
Validity of e-pass
The e-pass will be valid for one day for travel within the district, and two days for inter-district movement.
How to get an e-pass
Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in
Go to the e-pass portal
Click on ‘Apply e-pass’
Enter the required details to generate an OTP
Fill the registration form
On filling up the form, the application will be reviewed by the administration, and those approved will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.
The sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass to the individual for movement within the state.
In case the person has to travel out of the district, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.
For those travelling outside the state, the e-pass will be issued by district magistrates.
UP Covid-19 tally
Uttar Pradesh Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to official figures. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries, the data showed. The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections and 2,72,568 active cases, the data showed.