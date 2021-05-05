Subscribe
Home >News >India >Noida lockdown extended: Here's how to apply for e-pass online

Noida lockdown extended: Here's how to apply for e-pass online

Noida: Police personnel screening commuters at sector 18 road during curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.
2 min read . 06:31 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Noida: Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can apply online for e-pass for “essential" outdoor movement during the lockdown which has been imposed due to COVID-19, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said the lockdown, which has been extended till Thursday morning, has been enforced to break the chain of infection and the e-pass is basically being issued for essential services and activities.

"However, the common public in need of movement for essential work like going to hospitals or for medication can apply for the e-pass online," Suhas said in a statement.

How to apply for an e-pass in Noida

People can apply for the e-pass using the link rahat.up.nic.in or rahat.up.nic.in/e-pass and they will not be required to go to any government office.

Why is e-pass necessary

The e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state, according to the statement.

Documents for required for getting an e-pass in Noida

Identification documents with picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for online application of the e-pass, according to officials.

Validity of e-pass

The e-pass will be valid for one day for travel within the district, and two days for inter-district movement.

How to get an e-pass

  • Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in
  • Go to the e-pass portal
  • Click on ‘Apply e-pass’
  • Enter the required details to generate an OTP
  • Fill the registration form
  • On filling up the form, the application will be reviewed by the administration, and those approved will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.
  • The sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass to the individual for movement within the state.
  • In case the person has to travel out of the district, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.
  • For those travelling outside the state, the e-pass will be issued by district magistrates.

UP Covid-19 tally

Uttar Pradesh Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to official figures. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries, the data showed. The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections and 2,72,568 active cases, the data showed.

