Home >News >India >Noida Man dials 100, issues threat to harm PM Narendra Modi; arrested

Noida: Noida police on Monday arrested a man after he called up the emergency number ''100'' and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, a native of Haryana, who lives in Noida. According to police, the man appears to be a "drug addict".

"A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal.

He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

