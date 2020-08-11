Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Noida Man dials 100, issues threat to harm PM Narendra Modi; arrested
Noida police on Monday arrested a man after he called up the emergency number '100'.'

Noida Man dials 100, issues threat to harm PM Narendra Modi; arrested

1 min read . 06:11 AM IST ANI

  • The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, a native of Haryana, who lives in Noida
  • According to police, the man appears to be a drug addict'

Noida: Noida police on Monday arrested a man after he called up the emergency number ''100'' and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, a native of Haryana, who lives in Noida. According to police, the man appears to be a "drug addict".

Noida: Noida police on Monday arrested a man after he called up the emergency number ''100'' and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, a native of Haryana, who lives in Noida. According to police, the man appears to be a "drug addict".

"A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal.

"A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated