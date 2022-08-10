Noida Metro achieves new single-day ridership record1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Noida Metro runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida
Noida: The Noida-Greater Noida metro has achieved new single-day ridership record - 40,295 passengers. Noida Metro crossed 40,000 daily ridership for first time since it started operations in January 2019. The feat was achieved on August 8.