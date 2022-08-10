OPEN APP
Noida Metro achieves new single-day ridership record
Noida: The Noida-Greater Noida metro has achieved new single-day ridership record - 40,295 passengers. Noida Metro crossed 40,000 daily ridership for first time since it started operations in January 2019. The feat was achieved on August 8. 

“On Monday, 40,295 passengers travelled on the Aqua Line. The second highest single-day ridership so far was 39,451 on September 19, 2019," NMRC's managing director Ritu Maheshwari said, PTI reported.

The Noida-Greater Noida metro, also known as the Aqua Line runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built for 5,503 crore and opened for public in January 2019. 

