After more than five months, Noida metro is all geared up to hit the tracks from next week. The services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which were shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, will resume from September 7 with curtailed timings. However, travelling in the metro will not be same as it used to be till 21 March. On Wednesday, the ministry of housing and urban affairs issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for restarting Metro services under the Unlock 4 guidelines.

Let's take a look at Noida Metro's new guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic:

1) The trains on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro route would run from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the services will start from 8 am, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

2) Only passengers with face masks and body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius will be allowed entry.

3) It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

4) Passengers having 'Aarogya Setu' app with 'green status' will be allowed.

5) NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari told PTI that those without a smart phone or any mobile phone would also be allowed entry if they clear the screening processes like thermal screening and have face masks on.

6) Markings have been made at one-metre spacing at the frisking zone and the platforms.

7) On escalators, a gap of at least one step should be maintained between two users.

8) All lifts will be closed. However, in case of request for senior citizens and physically challenged passengers, lift will be made available on request, the NMRC said.

9) Temperature inside the train will be maintained in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius.

10) As of now, trains will stop at all the stations. However, based on future notifications, stations falling in containment zones will remain closed for commuters," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

Noida-Greater Noida Metro is also known as Aqua Line

The Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar over a distance of 29 km through 15 stations The Aqua Line has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials.

