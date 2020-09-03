After more than five months, Noida metro is all geared up to hit the tracks from next week. The services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which were shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, will resume from September 7 with curtailed timings. However, travelling in the metro will not be same as it used to be till 21 March. On Wednesday, the ministry of housing and urban affairs issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for restarting Metro services under the Unlock 4 guidelines.