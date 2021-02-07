In order to reduce the travel time of Aqua Line commuters, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will introduce "fast trains" from Monday, which will skip stations having low ridership during peak hours.

These trains will skip stations that have low ridership during peak hours and therefore save travel time for commuters.

NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari had announced the initiative earlier last week.

The Aqua Line had an average daily passenger count of 7,915 in December 2020

Here's all you need to know about the new 'fast trains'

Timings: Metro train services starting from terminal stations (Sector 51 Station and Depot Station) from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays will be "fast trains".

Stations to be skipped: Of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these "fast trains" during peak hours, saving nine minutes of travel time between the terminal stations.

The stations which will be skipped are: Sector - 50, Sector - 101, Sector - 81, Sector - 83, Sector - 143, Sector - 144, Sector - 145, Sector - 146, Sector - 147 and Sector 148 Metro Stations, according to the NMRC.

Time saved: The average run time of the Aqua Line from Sector 51 Metro station in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida and vice versa is 45 minutes 43 seconds (one way). This will be reduced to 36 minutes 40 seconds, saving around nine minutes of travel time for the commuters.

The run time between Sector 51 Metro station and Pari Chowk Metro station is 37 minutes. This will be reduced to 28 minutes 30 seconds.

Frequency of trains: The frequency of trains from Monday to Friday will remain the same i.e., 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

On weekends, Aqua Line trains will continue to run at a frequency of 15 minutes with no skipping of stations.

QR tickets: QR Tickets will not be sold at the stations to be skipped and for these stations during “Fast Trains" running hours.

