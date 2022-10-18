Noida Metro creates new record with 50,000 daily ridership2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 06:14 PM IST
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Tuesday that the Noida-Greater Noida Metro crossed the landmark figure of 50,000 daily ridership on Monday, 17 October. A total of 50,231 people traveled from the metro on Monday, breaking the previous records of 48,852 on 14 October and 48,396 on 26 September.