The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officially renamed one of its stations as "Pride Station" dedicated to the transgender community, a first for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari unveiled the new name of the station, earlier known as the Sector 50 station.

As a part of inclusive development; For benefit of transgender community; sector 50 noida metro station designated “ pride station/ 6 people of transgender community distributed contractual appointment letters by @dr_maheshsharma and @PankajSinghBJP pic.twitter.com/PH92GS4vJN — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) October 27, 2020

Six members of the transgender community, who have been recruited by NMRC through contractors for services at the Metro station, were present at the station.

According to the NMRC, which operates the Metro between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in western UP, it is a first-of-its-kind initiative introduced by a Metro network in northern India.

The NMRC had on June 19 announced its decision to convert the Sector 50 station into a “She – Man" station that shall have special facilities and employment for the transgenders. The operator had earlier thought of renaming the station as “Rainbow".

“The station has been named 'Pride' as the NMRC feels extremely proud and privileged to have qualified members of the transgender community as part of the NMRC family. It also instills a sense of pride among the community and this step by NMRC is bound to be a ray of hope to uplift the members of this community and help in breaking stereotypes about them so that they too can live a dignified life with their head held high," the NMRC said in a statement.

NMRC had called for suggestions online for the new name of the station and maximum people suggested the name “Pride".

Earlier in 2017, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited in Kerala had taken a similar step by employing 23 transgenders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via