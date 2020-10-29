“The station has been named 'Pride' as the NMRC feels extremely proud and privileged to have qualified members of the transgender community as part of the NMRC family. It also instills a sense of pride among the community and this step by NMRC is bound to be a ray of hope to uplift the members of this community and help in breaking stereotypes about them so that they too can live a dignified life with their head held high," the NMRC said in a statement.