Metro train services starting from terminal stations (Sector 51 Station and Depot Station) from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays will be "fast trains", the official said. "Of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these fast trains during peak hours," Maheshwari said. The stations which will be skipped are Sector - 50, Sector – 101, Sector - 81, Sector – 83, Sector - 143, Sector – 144, Sector – 145, Sector – 146, Sector – 147 and Sector 148 Metro Stations, she said.

