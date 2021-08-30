The Noida Metro Rail Corporation ( NMRC ) announced that from Tuesday, 31 August, the "fast trains" of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will stop at four more stations between the twin cities during peak hours on weekdays.

NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said, "Keeping in view the popular public demand, non-stoppage stations by the fast trains have been reviewed by the NMRC. The fast trains will start stopping at Sector-50, Sector-101, Sector-83 and Sector-143 stations with effect from August 31 (Tuesday)."

However, the trains would continue to skip five of the 10 stations that they did not stop at earlier during the peak hours,

The NMRC operates "fast trains" during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) on weekdays. These trains skip 10 stations with a low average ridership between Noida and Greater Noida.

The decision faced flak from residents, who staged protests and questioned the public transporter's move.

The NMRC had added Noida Sector 81 to the list of stoppages for the fast trains on August 2, while the situation remained unchanged at the nine other stations.

The “fast train" service was introduced by the NMRC between Noida and Greater Noida from February 1 this year with an aim to reduce the travel time during the peak hours

The service was made available from terminal stations -- Noida Sector 51 station and Greater Noida’s Depot station -- from 8am to 11am, and 5pm to 8pm on weekdays to cover the peak rush hour.

"However, five stations namely Sector-144, Sector-145, Sector-146, Sector-147 and Sector-148 will continue to be skipped by fast trains. There will be no other change in train timings, headway etc.," she added.

The Aqua Line Metro has resumed its services in June this year after the lockdown imposed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.