Home >News >India >Noida: Metro operations to remain suspended during weekend curfew. Read here

Noida: Metro operations to remain suspended during weekend curfew. Read here

Commuters waiting for public transport on Sector 37 in Noida.
1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Noida Metro Rail Corporation had decided to suspend metro operations in the national capital region's Noida and Greater Noida during Saturday and Sunday

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) today announced the suspension of its metro operations in the national capital region's Noida and Greater Noida during the weekend lockdown.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) today announced the suspension of its metro operations in the national capital region's Noida and Greater Noida during the weekend lockdown.

"To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, Noida Metro Rail Corporation has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday and Sunday," NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari has said.

"To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, Noida Metro Rail Corporation has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday and Sunday," NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari has said.

Therefore, NMRC metro services will not be available on these days, she added.

Last year, the metro operations in Noida were suspended for almost five months after the imposition of a countrywide lockdown in March. The operations were resumed in a gradual manner in September 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently announced a weekend lockdown till 15 May in view of the rising Covid-19 cases there.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 38,055 fresh coronavirus cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,86,625 and toll to 11,165, according to an official statement.

The state had on Saturday recorded 223 new COVID-19 deaths and 38,055 fresh coronavirus cases -- the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of the 208 fresh COVID-19 deaths, Kanpur recorded the highest (19), followed by Varanasi (15), Lucknow (14), Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), Allahabad and Ghaziabad (10 each), the statement said.

Of the 35,614 new COVID-19 cases, Lucknow recorded 5,187 fresh cases followed by Kanpur (2,153), Varanasi (2,057), Meerut (1,625), Allahabad (1,395), Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,310), Bareilly (1,084) and Jhansi (1,021).

In the last 24 hours, as many as 25,633 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state. Overall 7,77,844 patients have recovered in the state so far, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,97,616, the statement said.

