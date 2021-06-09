After a hiatus of over a month due to Covid-19 lockdown, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro resumed services for passengers from today. "Due to partial COVID curfew, metro services on the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) network were suspended with effect from May 1," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

"As the curfew has been relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, NMRC train services will start operating from June 9," Maheshwari said. PTI reported.

1) Trains will be operated from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays only i.e. Monday to Friday.

2) As weekend curfew is still in practice, train services will not be operated on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

3) According to the NMRC, there would be one train every 15 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and one train every 30 minutes during non-peak hours.

4) The Noida-Greater Noida line, also known as the Aqua Line, will also have 'fast trains' that will run on weekdays during peak hours.

5) The fast trains will not stop on Sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, and 148 stations.

The Delhi Metro resumed services after four weeks on Monday in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Trains are operating at 50 per cent seating capacity and passengers are not allowed to travel while standing.

The NMRC runs the 29.7-km Aqua Line that connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 20 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,793. The number of active coronavirus cases reached 324 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, official data showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 14,067 on Monday while the death toll surged to 21,425 on Tuesday, the data showed.

