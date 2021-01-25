OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Noida Metro services on Republic Day 2021: Trains to run at 15 min interval
A Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) employee sprays disinfectants outside a metro (PTI)
A Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) employee sprays disinfectants outside a metro (PTI)

Noida Metro services on Republic Day 2021: Trains to run at 15 min interval

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 10:33 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The second anniversary of the commencement of service of the metro network -- known as Aqua Line -- also falls on 26 January
  • The Aqua Line has a 7.5 minutes frequency during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on regular days

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will run trains at an interval of 15 minutes for the entire day on Republic Day.

"On January 26, 2021 (Tuesday), on the occasion of Republic Day, Metro services on the Aqua Line will run at a frequency of 15 minutes for the entire day," a spokesperson for the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Twitter

Grandnephew confirms the originality of Bose portrait

1 min read . 11:50 PM IST
File Photo: As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers will march with their tractors in the capital as a show of strength

Farmers  stay  firm  on  march to capital on Republic Day

2 min read . 11:47 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

Afghanistan to receive 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India soon

1 min read . 11:06 PM IST
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

3 min read . 11:01 PM IST

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

The second anniversary of the commencement of service of the metro network -- known as Aqua Line -- also falls on 26 January.

The Aqua Line has a 7.5 minutes frequency during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on regular days, according to officials.

Services for commuters begin at 6 am and go on till 10 pm Monday to Saturday and 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays.

Delhi metro schedule on Republic Day:

The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on 26 January as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on the 26 January 2021.

"Metro services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, the 26th of January, 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout