Noida Metro services on Republic Day 2021: Trains to run at 15 min interval

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will run trains at an interval of 15 minutes for the entire day on Republic Day.

"On January 26, 2021 (Tuesday), on the occasion of Republic Day, Metro services on the Aqua Line will run at a frequency of 15 minutes for the entire day," a spokesperson for the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Monday.

The second anniversary of the commencement of service of the metro network -- known as Aqua Line -- also falls on 26 January.

The Aqua Line has a 7.5 minutes frequency during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on regular days, according to officials.

Services for commuters begin at 6 am and go on till 10 pm Monday to Saturday and 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays.

Delhi metro schedule on Republic Day:

The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on 26 January as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on the 26 January 2021.

"Metro services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, the 26th of January, 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.









