Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has resumed its services on the Aqua Line for the public from 7am today. Metro trains were suspended since 22nd March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. NMRC has announced a slew of guidelines including social distancing and face covers/masks for commuters. Commuters have also been warned of a fine of ₹500 if found without face mask and ₹100 for spitting in trains and on metro premises .

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has resumed its services on the Aqua Line for the public from 7am today; visuals from Pari Chowk metro station pic.twitter.com/qV7AeigmTK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020





“The NMRC has set up counters at a few selected metro stations where masks will be available on payment basis for needy commuters for a minimum of ₹5 and maximum ₹30 for each mask. The stations where these counters will be set up are Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.

The NMRC had earlier said only passengers with face mask and body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius shall be allowed entry, as it stressed the need to follow social distancing norms, among other rules and regulations set by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The trains would run from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays the services will start from 8 am, it had added.

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today as the part of 'unlock 4', after being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19. In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, over a distance of 29 km through 15 stations has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to officials.

