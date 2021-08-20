Metro rail services between Noida and Greater Noida will be resumed for riders this Sunday onwards, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) informed today. The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government announced to lift Sunday curfew from August 22.

NMRC also informed that the trains in the Aqua Line will not skip stations during weekends. However, the services on Sunday will be open for two hours lesser than the other days.

"Weekend curfew has been lifted by the UP government on Sundays as well. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on every Sunday. This change will be effective from August 22 (Sunday) onwards," NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari said.

The services for passengers will be available from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays it will be open from 8 am to 10 pm.

"The trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday," Maheshwari said.

"Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day without skipping of stations,' she said.

Notably, NMRC operates "fast trains' during peak hours on weekdays that skip some stations with low average ridership in order to save time of commuters between Noida and Greater Noida.

However, the decision has attracted continued criticism and protests by residents of the twin towns adjoining Delhi who have demanded that the public transport be stopped at every station.

(With inputs from agencies)

