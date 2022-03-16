On the occasion of Holi, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro services will be available from 2 PM on March 18. The Aqua Line services would continue as per normal timings with trains plying at an interval of 15 minutes, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) informed.

"Normally on working days, NMRC metro trains services start from 6 AM," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

Parking facility at Sector-51 station in Noida will also be available only from 2 PM on Friday (March 18), the officer said.

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro's Aqua Line connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 metro stations.

A Delhi Metro official also informed that Delhi Metro services will not be available in the first half of the day on March 18 in view of the Holi festival.

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks, the statement said.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., 18th March, 2022 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs from terminal stations on all lines on 18th March and will continue normally thereafter," the DMRC statement read.

