Noida Metro to give free smart cards worth ₹100 each to commuters. Read here2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:51 PM IST
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will give free smart cards to commuters for a 10-day period from January 26
Beginning on January 26, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will offer commuters free smart cards for ten days, according to announcements made on Wednesday. According to the NMRC, this is being done to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the opening of the metro network's Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.