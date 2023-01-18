Beginning on January 26, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will offer commuters free smart cards for ten days, according to announcements made on Wednesday. According to the NMRC, this is being done to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the opening of the metro network's Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.

"NMRC is celebrating the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' - 75 years of India's Independence and its fourth anniversary of successful commercial operation of Aqua Line on January 26, 2023," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

"On this occasion, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will also organise a special camp for issuing NMRC Smart Card free of cost. The camp is being organised in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI)," Maheshwari added.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced a campaign to promote the use of smart cards on the Aqua Line metro. As part of the campaign, the NMRC will be giving away SBI co-branded 'CITY1' smart cards worth ₹100 each for free between January 26th and February 4th at metro stations.

The metro operator has urged commuters to actively participate in the campaign and take advantage of the offer. The campaign is also aimed at promoting the government's "Digital India" initiative, as it is expected to increase the usage of smart cards on the metro.

The NMRC has already sold over 1.30 lakh smart cards, and on January 16th, the Aqua Line recorded its highest single-day ridership figures of 56,168 passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)