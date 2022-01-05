Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar has decided to impose a number of restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

As per the new directive, schools have been ordered to remain shut for classes 6 to 10 till January 14. Gyms and swimming pools will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, the night curfew has been extended for 2 more hours. It will remain effective from 10 pm to 6 am instead of earlier 11 pm to 5 am timings.

Suhas LY, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate "There has been a rise in cases of coronavirus recently. The number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar has crossed the 1,000 figure today. The restrictions mandated by the Uttar Pradesh government (for districts with over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases) will be implemented here from tomorrow (Thursday)."

Officials in the district have consulted health experts in view of a third wave of the pandemic, and the rise in the number of cases has been quick, he told reporters here.

"However, the number of patients who need oxygen support or hospitalisation has been very low," the DM said.

Further, the DM said, "a campaign would be run across the district to ensure the policy of 'No Mask, No Shopping'. The objective is to aware people of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior."

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Suhas LY informed, “Almost everyone has been vaccinated in Gautam Buddh Nagar. If we look at Gautam Buddh Nagar, many people from outside also come here for vaccination and there is a migrant population here."

"We have achieved 125 per cent (vaccination) for the first dose. The administration of the second dose of vaccine also stands at 89 per cent and a campaign is being run to cover these remaining 11 per cent people. We have a target to complete this double dose in the next 10 days," Yathiraj said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.