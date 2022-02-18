OPEN APP
Noida: Nearly 600 booked for creating ruckus after consuming alcohol
More than 580 people have been penalised for creating ruckus after consuming liquor at public places across Noida and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday. The actions were taken on the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday evening. 

"Action was taken against 589 people who were found creating nuisance after drinking in public places across all police station areas in the commissionerate," a police spokesperson said.

The offenders have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and issued challans for penalty, the police added.

