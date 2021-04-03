Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday pushing the district's infection tally to 26,255, official data showed.

The active cases in the district continued its upward trend and reached 434 from 399 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 27 patients got discharged during the last 24 hours in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 25,730 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 98 per cent on Friday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 14,073 from 11,918 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,99,827 and the death toll reached 8,836 on Friday, the data showed.

