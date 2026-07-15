Noida News: 2 die as massive fire engulfs Sector 66 residential building; around 50 families evacuated

Two people died after a fire ripped through a four-storey residential building in Noida's Mamura village in Sector 66 on Wednesday, with police suspecting that the blaze may have been triggered by a spark from an electric vehicle (EV) battery being charged. The incident prompted a large-scale rescue operation during which around 50 families were evacuated from the building, Hindustan Times reported.

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According to police, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the G+4 building located in Lane 2 of Mamura village. Officials said an electric vehicle battery was being charged when it allegedly sparked, igniting nearby petrol-powered vehicles parked inside the building.

The fire spread rapidly, filling the premises with thick smoke and triggering panic among residents.

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Fire spreads rapidly after suspected spark ignites parked vehicles Following the incident, seven fire tenders, a hydraulic platform, teams from the fire department and local police personnel were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before carrying out an extensive evacuation operation. According to officials, all residents were safely evacuated from the building.

However, two people who suffered severe smoke inhalation during the fire were rushed to the district hospital.

"There were nearly 50 families residing in the building. All occupants were evacuated safely during the rescue operation. However, two people whose health deteriorated due to smoke inhalation were shifted to the district hospital, where a man and a woman were declared dead by doctors," police said in a statement.

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Police book building owner, probe fire safety compliance Police said a case has been registered against the building owner or leaseholder under relevant provisions of law. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials added that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests the fire originated from sparking from an electric vehicle battery being charged on the ground floor. The exact cause will be established after a detailed investigation," police said.

Authorities are also examining whether the residential building complied with mandatory fire safety regulations and whether any lapses in safety measures contributed to the loss of life.

The investigation is expected to determine whether violations of fire safety norms or other negligence played a role in the incident.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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