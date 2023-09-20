Noida vendor assaulted, stripped naked over non-payment of 3,100 loan

Noida news: A garlic vendor was stripped and assaulted in Noida by a commission agent and his aides, police has said as reported by news agency PTI. This came as the 35-year-old vendor was unable to pay a part of his ₹5,600 loan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said told PTI that two persons, including the 'aadhti' (commission agent), have been arrested and strictest action would be taken against them.

The vendor who hails from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh had taken the loan around a month ago for work. In his complain, he satted that he owns a garlic cart and works at the fruits and vegetables market in Noida Sector 88.

On Monday, when he went to repay ₹2,500 of the ₹5,600 loan, he requested that he would eventually repay the remaining amount, according to the vendor. Recounting the horror, the vendor added, "However, the commission agent called in his accountant and two labourers to the shop. They held me inside the shop and stripped me of my clothes before assaulting me with sticks and hurling abuses at me."

As per PTI, a video of the incident also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the vendor being forced to strip while expletives were being hurled at him. Later, the naked man was sent out of the shop in the open area without any clothes.

As per the Dixit, an FIR was lodged on Monday itself under relevant provisions of the law. "Sundar Singh, the main accused, and his aide Bhagandas Singh have been arrested. Those absconding will also be nabbed soon and the strictest action taken against them as per law," Dixit said as quoted by PTI. The FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 2 police station under IPC sections 323, 342, 357, 504, 506 and under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)