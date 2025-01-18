Four Class 11 students who went missing from Bal Inter College in Ecotech-3 on January 15 were safely located by Noida Police, officials confirmed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi reported that the students had disappeared from the school hostel at 7 a.m. on that day, as reported by PTI.

A case was registered at the police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the school management and six teams were formed to find the students.

Awasthi said all the four students were found safe near the New Delhi Railway Station Friday evening.

He said that during interrogation, two of the students said they failed in some papers and could not tell their family members about it.

Two of the students said they failed in some papers and could not tell their family members about it.

He said the four students were friends.