Noida News: 4 workers killed, 5 critical after lift crashes in under-construction building1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:22 PM IST
In Greater Noida, four workers lost their lives, and five others are battling to live as a service lift crashed at an under-construction group housing society. In the area also known as Noida Extension, the lift collapsed at a construction site of Amrapali Builders.
Manish Verma, the district magistrate of Greater Noida informed further that an investigation was underway into the incident.
"A police team is at the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Another team is at the scene of the accident and nobody else is stuck or stranded. We are ensuring proper treatment for the injured," the DM added.
Further details are awaited.