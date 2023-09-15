Hello User
Noida News: 4 workers killed, 5 critical after lift crashes in under-construction building

Noida News: 4 workers killed, 5 critical after lift crashes in under-construction building

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:22 PM IST Livemint

Four workers killed and five injured as service lift collapses at under-construction site in Greater Noida. Investigation underway.

Greater Noida: Locals at the site after a lift in an under-construction building collapsed, in Greater Noida, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. At least 4 people were killed in the incident, according to officials

In Greater Noida, four workers lost their lives, and five others are battling to live as a service lift crashed at an under-construction group housing society. In the area also known as Noida Extension, the lift collapsed at a construction site of Amrapali Builders.

Five other workers suffered injuries and are hospitalised in critical condition, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma said.

The incident took place at the under construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley society around 8.30 am, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told news agency PTI.

"The service lift, which is used at construction sites, had a fall from the 14th floor height," Dixit said.

Manish Verma, the district magistrate of Greater Noida informed further that an investigation was underway into the incident.

"A police team is at the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Another team is at the scene of the accident and nobody else is stuck or stranded. We are ensuring proper treatment for the injured," the DM added.

Further details are awaited.

Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 02:55 PM IST
