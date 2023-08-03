Noida News: 73-year-old woman dies after lift's cable snaps leading to freefall at Paras Tierra Society complex2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Sushila Devi died in the lift that had not hit the ground, but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building. The incident took place around 4.30 pm in the high-rise society located in Sector 137.
Noida News: A woman died in a housing complex after the elevator that she boarded had a free fall owing to a cable that snapped in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.
