Noida News: A woman died in a housing complex after the elevator that she boarded had a free fall owing to a cable that snapped in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The incident that happened on Thursday saw the 73 year-old woman die an hour after she was taken to the hospital. She was the only person who had boarded the lift, according to news agency ANI.

According to news agency reports, the lift had not hit the ground, but it was caught between some of the middle floors of the building. The incident took place around 4.30 pm in the high-rise society located in Sector 137.

The woman has been identified as Sushila Devi.

"Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to the breaking of the lift wire of Paras Tierra Society under Police Station Sector 137 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment,'' the police said.

Sushila Devi had pressed the button from the eighth floor for the lift to go down. However, someone from an upper floor of the building had already called the lift, which was going up when she entered it, the official said.

After the incident occurred, the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and died during treatment.

"The woman had injuries on the back of her head and some abrasions on her elbows, which appears to have been caused due to the fall of the lift. There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event," a doctor of the Felix Hospital told news agency PTI.

Hundreds of residents of Paras Tierra came out in the society's complex to protest the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts, with police force being deployed there.

According to a PTI report, prior to the woman's death, another lift in one of the towers of Paras Tierra had a free fall earlier on Thursday but it was empty at the time of the incident, according to a communication shared on the society residents' WhatsApp group.

Further investigation is underway.