The Covid-induced night curfew timing in Noida has been revised from today, according to reports. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh has asked his force personnel to ensure strict compliance of the night curfew.

"With effect from September 7, the timing of night curfew has been revised across Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, as per instructions of the state government. The night curfew will now be in place from 11 pm to 6 am," the police said in a statement.

Earlier, the night curfew started at 10 pm and continued till 6 am.

Covid-19 restrictions under CrPC section 144, which bars unauthorised assembly of more than four people, are already imposed across Noida and Greater Noida in this Uttar Pradesh district adjoining the national capital.

All essential services, including health emergencies, will be exempted during the night curfew, which restricts unnecessary outdoor movement of people.

"All the police officers and police station in-charges in Gautam Budh Nagar have been directed by Commissioner of Police Alok Singh to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions," the statement read.

Dine in at food outlets and their home delivery services were also banned during the night curfew period across Noida and Greater Noida last week.

