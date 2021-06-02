Optical shops, which have not been categorised as "essential" service, have been allowed to open in Noida and Greater Noida with certain conditions where coronavirus-related curbs are still in place, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has said.

The decision was taken on Wednesday following a request by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Opticals' Association to the district administration in which it cited trouble to people over closure of eye-gear shops.

Granting permission to open optical shops and showrooms, Additional District Magistrate Vandita Shrivastava said, “Shop owner or staff from containment zone would be barred from entering the shops."

“There has to be a 100 per cent compliance of Covid protocols like face cover/mask and availability of sanitiser in such shops besides social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19," she said in an order.

The ADM also ordered that all optical shop owners and staff members should mandatorily have 'Aarogya Setu' app on their mobile phones.

“Violation of any condition would result in cancellation of the permission to open shop and legal proceedings would be initiated against the shop owner under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the India Penal Code," she warned.

No Covid death in Noida for second day

One person succumbed to Covid-19 in Ghaziabad, while no new death linked to the virus was reported in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

With this, the death toll in Ghaziabad escalated to 446, while it stood at 450 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the state's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar saw 79 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,424 with 843 active cases, while 183 patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall tally surged to 55,099 with 49 new cases, while it had 983 active cases and 90 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 61,210 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 53,719 in Ghaziabad.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.71% and recovery rate at 97.93%, while the figures for Ghaziabad have been recorded at 0.80% and 97.40%, respectively, as per the statistics.

