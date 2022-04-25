Noida: Over 1000 people penalized in one day for flouting mask mandate, says Police1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
- As on Sunday, the district had 621 active cases, contributing more than 50% of the total active cases (1,199) in the state
NOIDA : The Uttar Pradesh police said that they have penalized at least over 1000 people on Sunday itself for not wearing masks in public places. This comes as Noida saw a rise in Covid-19 cases alongside neighbour Delhi.
“Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places," a police spokesperson said.
The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.
After a rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar this month, the Uttar Pradesh government made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.
“In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, officials across all police station areas of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar are carrying out regular Covid-19 awareness drives and asking people to adhere to guidelines and protocols on the infection," the spokesperson said.
Public address (PA) system is also being used during the awareness campaign in public places and masks are also being distributed under the drive, he said.
As on Sunday, the district had 621 active cases, contributing more than 50 per cent of the total active cases (1,199) in the state, according to official data.
