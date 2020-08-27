NOIDA : Owners of more than 2,000 vehicles were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Around two dozen vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded nearly 7,500 COVID-19 cases including 45 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

"A total of 5,231 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,045 of them, while another seven were impounded for violating curbs imposed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹3,21,400 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

