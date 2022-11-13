Noida pet policy: Owners are to pay 10,000 penalty in case of any mishap

Noida pet policy: Owners are to pay ₹10,000 penalty in case of any mishap2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
- The CEO of Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari has decided to impose a penalty of ₹10,000 on owners if their pet dog or cat attacks anyone
The Noida authority on Saturday made amendments to its pet policy to curb dog bite incidents in the city.
The CEO of Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari has decided to impose a penalty of ₹10,000 on owners if their pet dog or cat attacks anyone. Besides, the owner will be liable to pay for all the medical expenses for the treatment of the injury caused by their pet.
The authority also made it mandatory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31, 2023. It stated that if pet owners fail to register their pets, they will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000. The penalty will also be imposed in case of sanitation issues involving the pet animals.
"In the 207th board meeting of NOIDA, decisions were taken regarding policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats.
Following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for the Noida area, the policy has been decided by the Authority," the CEO, of Noida Authority wrote on Twitter.
It added, "In case of any untoward incident due to pet dog/cat, fine will be imposed of ₹10,000/-(from 01.03.2023). The injured person/animal will be treated by the owner of the pet dog," it wrote in Hindi.
The decision has been taken in the wake of multiple instances of stray dog bites in the city and a standoff between dog feeders and other residents in several societies.
Last month, a seven-month-old child died after being attacked by a stray dog at a residential society in Noida’s Sector 100, triggering protests by residents and calls for civic authorities to do more to address the rise in the such canine population.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, 13,690 cases of dogs biting humans have occurred from 2022 till 21 August. What are the IPC sections for animal bite incidents in the country? IPC Section 289: Negligent conduct with respect to the animal. Maximum imprisonment is of 6 months.
IPC Section 337: Causing hurt to any person by doing any act rashly or negligently. Maximum imprisonment of 6 months.
IPC Section 304: Culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Maximum imprisonment of 10 years.
IPC Section 304 (A): Death by negligence. Maximum imprisonment of 2 years.
