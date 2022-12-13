Noida: Pet registration mandatory by 31 Jan. Know how to get yours registered

Noida authority has made the registration of all pet dogs mandatory. Last date for registration is 31 January 2023. After that, owners will be penalised for delayed registration. Know the full procedure of online pet registration
In the wake of rising incidents of dog bite at residential places, Noida authority has made the registration of pet dogs mandatory and has asked all the owners to register their pets by 31 January, 2023.
Any registration after the deadline will attract a penalty amount of ₹200 till 28 February. Pet owners have to pay a registration fee of ₹700 along with a penalty to be charged at the rate of ₹10 per day if the registration is done in March. There are different provisions for those who will delay more than 31 March 2023, said the Noida authority in a statement.
As of now, people can register their pets online on the Noida Authority Pet Registration(NAPR) mobile phone app. Applicants have to pay ₹500 as the annual registration fee per pet
The annual registration fee per pet has been set at ₹500, payable in April every year, the authority said as it enforced its new pet policy on Monday.
Procedure for pet registration
Step 1: Download the Noida Authority Pet Registration Application(NAPR).
Step 2: If you have installed the application for the first time, sign up by mentioning your mobile number and name. Enter the generated OTP.
Step 3: Click on the ‘new registration’ option available on the application home screen.
Step 4: A detailed application form will open for registering your pet. Enter all the details of your pet like its name, age, breed, sex, vaccination date, and photos, etc. You have to also upload your document
Step 5: Soon after filling in all the details, click on the proceed to payment option.
Step 6: Before payment, read all the terms and conditions that popped up on your screen. Then click ‘I Agree’.
Step 7: After agreeing to the conditions, choose the payment options from debit card, UPI, SAMPAY, etc.
Step 8: Make the payment and keep the screenshot of your payment for future reference.
Mandatory sterilisation and vaccination
Under the revised policy for pet animals, all the owners have to mandatorily get their pets vaccinated against rabies. Along with this, the policy has also made sterilisation mandatory for dogs. The authority has set a penalty of ₹2,000 per month for those who fail to do so.
Apart from vaccination and sterilisation, owners are liable to pay compensation of ₹10,000 to the victim if their pet bites any person. Along with this, they will have to bear the victim's cost of treatment.
The policy has been formulated after suggestions from resident welfare associations (RWA), apartment owners associations(AOA) and the general public.
Shelter and feeding points for strays
Under the revised policy, the Noida authority will also provide some space for street dogs in the colony. It will be the onus of RWAs, AOAs, and village residents the construction of shelters for stray dogs and sick and aggressive street dogs.
Another major cause of concern for the residents and animal lovers is the feeding of stray animals. To solve this issue, the government will also provide a specific space dedicated to feeding points for stray animals in societies and residential sectors.
In addition to its constructions, local RWAs and AOAs will also be responsible for the upkeep of these shelters for stray animals.
For the sterilisation and vaccination of stray animals, the Noida authority conducts camps or begin vaccination the with two specialised agencies and district hospitals.
