Noida Police on Monday froze ₹11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE Coaching Institute's founder, Dinesh Goyal.

Police added that, as per the founder's PAN card, the institute has 172 current accounts and 12 savings accounts across various states in the country. So far, details of 12 bank accounts have been revealed, and further investigation is on.

According to police, an FIR has been lodged at the Knowledge Park police station under sections 318 (4) and 316 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar, on Monday, said, “The Knowledge Park police and the cybercrime team have found out that the PAN card of Dinesh Goyal, the founder of FIITJEE, is linked with 172 current accounts and 12 saving accounts.”

He added, "Police have frozen ₹11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts of FIITJEE, and further investigation is ongoing."

On January 24, the Knowledge Park police filed a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after Manoj Singh, 39, a resident of Omega 2 in Greater Noida, along with other concerned parents, lodged a complaint against FIITJEE, Hindustan Times reported.

The police have named FIITJEE founder Dinesh Goyal, Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Babbar, Chief Operating Officer Manish Anand, and Branch Head Ramesh Batlish in the case.

Parents demand strict action Parents have demanded strict action against the institute's directors after multiple FIITJEE centres began closing down in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and other cities.

Why are FIITJEE coaching centres shutting down? The abrupt closure of FIITJEE centres has left many students and their parents—who have paid fees running into lakhs of rupees—in the lurch.

Two former teachers from the Patna centre told the HT in an interview that they left FIITJEE due to months of unpaid salaries.

One of the teachers said, “I have been teaching there for more than four years, but I left the Patna coaching centre in November last year because I had not been paid since July 2024."

A staff member from the Meerut centre explained to HT that the centre is currently unable to offer classes due to a lack of teachers, as the faculty recently left for better offers from other coaching institutes.

The staff member added, “We have informed FIITJEE's Delhi head office of the situation, and we will restart the classes if they provide us sufficient faculty to teach around 500 students.”