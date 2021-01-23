Noida Police invokes Section 144, no protest, private drones allowed till 31 Jan

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday invoked CrPC Section 144 till 31 January, prohibiting protests without permission, private use of drones, and carrying of firearms, except by security personnel in view of safety concerns related to Republic Day.

The restrictions have been imposed ahead of 26 January, Uttar Pradesh foundation day on 24 January and a likely visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the period, as per reports.

"No use of private drones, No protests without approval from authorities, No traffic jams, No possession of harmful objects, No audio-video with sensitive content, No alcohol drinking at public places are allowed," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi, said in the notice.

Nobody would be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods, or firearms in public spaces except for divyangs and vision-impaired people, he stated in the order.

"No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices," as per the order.

The order has been imposed in Gautam Budhh Nagar from 22 January to 31 January. Any person found violating the above order will be booked under IPC Section 188.

The police also reiterated the complete ban on celebratory firing at events like weddings and consumption of liquor in public spaces during the period and cautioned people against selling, playing, or displaying any audio or visual, which may create tension.

Police said that the restrictions have been imposed as many people are likely to participate in Republic Day celebrations from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

There are apprehensions of unwanted activities due to which the section has been invoked 'one-sidedly' for the safety of the public, police said.

With agency inputs

