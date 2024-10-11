Noida authorities have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Dussehra on October 11 and 12.

In preparation for the October 11 and 12 Dussehra celebrations, Noida authorities have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow and safety. Several routes are expected to experience heavy congestion due to festivities, and drivers are advised to avoid certain areas.

Key routes to avoid include: Sector 18 and surrounding markets: Expect heavy pedestrian traffic.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Increased vehicles may cause delays.

Major intersections near event venues: Traffic diversions may be in place.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes and allow extra travel time. Public transport options are also recommended to minimize congestion. Stay informed and plan your travel accordingly for a hassle-free experience during the celebrations.

Noida Traffic Advisory for Dussehra Celebrations (October 11-12, 2024)

To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the Dussehra celebrations, Noida police have issued a traffic advisory detailing road closures and diversions effective from 2:00 PM on October 11 until the conclusion of the events on October 12.

Restrictions:

Complete restrictions on vehicle entry:

From Sector 12-22-56 to Stadium Chowk

From Sector 10-21 U-turn to Sector 12-2256 Trijunction towards the Stadium

From Sector 8-10-11-12 to Stadium Chowk via Mandi Mall Chowk

From Sector 31-25 to Sector 21-25 through Mandi Mall Chowk to Stadium Chowk

From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12-22 Chowk and towards the Stadium

From Coast Guard Trijunction via NH-24 to Sector 12-22 Chowk

Traffic management plan: Vehicles heading towards the Ramleela grounds and other event venues will be diverted to manage the anticipated congestion effectively.

Noida Traffic Diversions for Dussehra Celebrations and Idol Immersion

Route diversions at Sector-62 Ramleela grounds: From Jitendra Vihar Chowk to Sector 12-22-56 towards Sector 10-21: Traffic will be diverted via Sector 31-25 and NH-24.

From Sector 12-22-56 Trijunction to Stadium Chowk: Traffic will be rerouted through Sector 57 and Mandi Chowk to Sector 31-25.

From Sector 12-22-56 to Jitendra Vihar Chowk towards Metro Hospital: Vehicles will be diverted through various sectors.

From DM Road and Yamuna Vihar Road to Mandi Mall Chowk and Ramleela Grounds: Diversions will be implemented.

Traffic for idol immersion: On October 12, starting at 9:00 AM, several key routes will be affected due to special processions, Durga idol visarjans, and events at popular venues, including the Yamuna Riverbank, Hanuman Temple, and various local temples.

Cars heading towards Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Delhi: Will be redirected to alternative routes.

Cars from Sector 37 towards Yamuna Riverbank: Will be diverted via Mahamaya Flyover.

Cars from Loni Road to Hanuman Temple: Will be redirected via local routes.