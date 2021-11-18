The Noida Traffic Police has banned the entry of heavy and medium category of goods vehicles into Delhi till November 21. However, vehicles, carrying essential items, are allowed to enter the city. The Noida Traffic police's advisory has come amid the rise in pollution levels in the Delhi and the NCR region.

In a statement, the traffic police said, "In compliance with instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas, heavy and medium goods vehicles (except those carrying essential items) issued till November 21 shall be strictly prohibited from entering Delhi".

Diversions of heavy and medium goods vehicles from Chilla, DND, Kalindi Kunj, Ashok Nagar, and Jhandupura borders to other places via Delhi have been changed.

Noida Traffic Police advisory: All you need to know

1. Heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida via the DND border through Delhi will be able to reach their destination via the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the DND toll plaza.

2. Heavy and medium goods vehicles going elsewhere via Delhi from the Yamuna Expressway will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral Expressway from Zero Point through Pari Chowk.

3. Heavy vehicles going from Noida to Delhi via the Chilla border will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral route by taking a U-turn at the Chilla red light.

4. reight vehicles going from Delhi via Kalindi Kunj will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the Gaushala roundabout at the end of the Mahamaya flyover.

5. Heavy and medium cargo vehicles going from Noida to New Ashok Nagar towards Delhi will be able to go to their destination by the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the New Ashok Nagar border.

6. Heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida to Jhandupura towards Delhi will be able to take a U-turn from the Jhandupura border to reach their destination via the Peripheral route.

"ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी" pic.twitter.com/IxVSndietc — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 17, 2021

The Noida Traffic Police has banned the entry of heavy and medium category of goods vehicles into Delhi till November 21. However, vehicles, carrying essential items, are allowed to enter the city. The Noida Traffic police's advisory has come amid the rise in pollution levels in the Delhi and the NCR region.

In a statement, the traffic police said, "In compliance with instructions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas, heavy and medium goods vehicles (except those carrying essential items) issued till November 21 shall be strictly prohibited from entering Delhi".

Diversions of heavy and medium goods vehicles from Chilla, DND, Kalindi Kunj, Ashok Nagar, and Jhandupura borders to other places via Delhi have been changed.

Noida Traffic Police advisory: All you need to know

1. Heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida via the DND border through Delhi will be able to reach their destination via the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the DND toll plaza.

2. Heavy and medium goods vehicles going elsewhere via Delhi from the Yamuna Expressway will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral Expressway from Zero Point through Pari Chowk.

3. Heavy vehicles going from Noida to Delhi via the Chilla border will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral route by taking a U-turn at the Chilla red light.

4. reight vehicles going from Delhi via Kalindi Kunj will be able to go to their destination via the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the Gaushala roundabout at the end of the Mahamaya flyover.

5. Heavy and medium cargo vehicles going from Noida to New Ashok Nagar towards Delhi will be able to go to their destination by the Peripheral Expressway by taking a U-turn from the New Ashok Nagar border.

6. Heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida to Jhandupura towards Delhi will be able to take a U-turn from the Jhandupura border to reach their destination via the Peripheral route.

|#+|

Meanwhile, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed in Noida till further orders due to soaring pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI)has dropped from 'very poor' category to the 'severe category' in the city. According to the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida's AQI stood at 352 in Sector 116 on Thursday morning. In Noida-Sector 62, the AQI stood at 345.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.