Meanwhile, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed in Noida till further orders due to soaring pollution levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI)has dropped from 'very poor' category to the 'severe category' in the city. According to the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida's AQI stood at 352 in Sector 116 on Thursday morning. In Noida-Sector 62, the AQI stood at 345.