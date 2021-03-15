OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Noida Police nabs 2 more from Gurgaon over 'Dubai Dry Fruit' fraud worth crores

The Noida Police on Sunday said it has arrested two more people wanted in connection with a fraud worth crores in which a consumer goods import-export company duped thousands of people across the country.

The case pertains to a con in which some people had formed an import-export company, which bought fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) like dry fruits, spices, lentils, rice, oil from dealers but not clear the payments, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 08, 2021 A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group (Groupe Hospitalier Sud Ile-de-France), in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, on February 8, 2021. - Ireland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 14, 2021, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot in Norway. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / POOL / AFP)

No evidence of vaccine increasing blood clot risk, clarifies AstraZeneca after countries suspend rollout

2 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Employees check syringes before putting them into crates on the production line at the Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. facility in Faridabad, Haryana,

Haryana to hold massive vaccination drive today

2 min read . 11:03 AM IST
Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday.

Maharashtra: Nagpur under 7-day lockdown from today. What’s allowed, what isn't

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi

Covid-19 update: With 26,291 new cases, India records biggest spike in nearly three months

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST

The company 'Dubai Dry Fruits' would sell the goods in open market at rates much lower than the market costs but not make the payment to dealers, they said.

Later, the gang would shut its shop and go underground before rising again to form a new company and con people using the same modus operandi, he said.

"In pursuance of an FIR lodged at Noida Sector 58 police station, two more people who were absconding have been arrested from Gurgaon," Singh told reporters.

Those held have been identified as Akash Deep Sharma and Pankaj Prakash Singh, both living in Sohna Road area of Gurgaon, he said.

There are a combined 20 cases of fraud, forgery and others, lodged against the duo at various police stations in connection with the con, the police said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout