The company 'Dubai Dry Fruits' would sell the goods in open market at rates much lower than the market costs but not make the payment to dealers.
The Noida Police on Sunday said it has arrested two more people wanted in connection with a fraud worth crores in which a consumer goods import-export company duped thousands of people across the country.
The case pertains to a con in which some people had formed an import-export company, which bought fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) like dry fruits, spices, lentils, rice, oil from dealers but not clear the payments, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.